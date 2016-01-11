Mississippi lawmakers react to folks crossing state lines for Powerball

Money talks and video of cars coming from Mississippi into Delta, Louisiana, proved that folks will drive to get a ticket. That video was shown to different lawmakers who then reacted to that much money leaving the state. Source: WLBT

The promise of millions and now more than a billions dollars is prompting folks to buy Powerball tickets. But you can't do that in Mississippi.

"I don't see any difference I don't see any difference in bingo and the lottery," noted Representative Alyce Clarke-D.

"Mississippi is in the center of the Bible belt," explained Representative Gary Chism-R. "You know, even though we've got gaming. I think that we've got enough."

"Sure a lot of suckers ain't it?," said Chism.

"I saw the line," described Rep. Alex Monsour-R. "I couldn't get off on that exit because there's no way to do it. So, I went a little further down the road."

"A lot of people dreaming, that's what I see," added Senate President Pro-Tempore Senator Terry Burton-R.

"We could be taking that same money that were taken to Louisiana and Tennessee and doing something for our children or for our roads," said Rep. Clarke.

Rep. Alyce Clarke has filed bills for more than a decade to get the lottery in Mississippi. She's never been successful.

"In states where they use it, they use it for education or they use it for the general fund," she explained.

Rep. Gary Chism thinks it's a waste of money.

"All it's going to do is be a sucker bet and it's going to take your money that might've gone for food, might've gone for other things," Chism noted.

When asked if he bought a ticket or had someone buy one for him, Chism replied, "No, I'm a Baptist. I didn't do either."

In 1992, the people of Mississippi voted in favor of a constitutional amendment to lift the ban establishing lotteries.

