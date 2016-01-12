Phil Bryant is sworn in for second term as Mississippi Governor

Governor Phil Bryant was sworn in for his second term as Mississippi Governor Tuesday morning. No breaking news was made from his speech. He made general promises. Folks will have to wait for his State of the State address to hear his detailed agenda.

The inauguration's theme was "imagine Mississippi".



"Just imagine a Mississippi of limited government, with limitless opportunities," said Bryant.



Much of Bryant's speech focused on protecting Mississippians' rights: religious, second amendment and those of the unborn. The topic of education led to Bryant calling for expanded school choice. He referenced charter schools and special needs scholarships.



"We should heed the lessons of history and not stand in the school house doorway and resist school choice in the name of district integrity, or average daily attendance," noted Bryant.



He pledged to make the state the most business friendly in the country.



"Imagine with me now, a Mississippi where every citizen who wants a job has one right here at home," explained Bryant.



He bragged about successes in education, healthcare and public safety. Republican Toby Barker was pleased to hear about another child protection issue.



"I think he laid out a real call to action in terms of the foster care situation," said Barker, R-District 102.



Democrats like Rep. Nick Bain said they weren't surprised by anything they heard.



"I would like to hear him talk more about legislation but I hope that's an issue we're going to talk about more in the legislature," noted Bain, D-District 2.



The afternoon was rounded out with a parade where Bryant waved to other officials and clapped along with the bands. The final stop for the Governor was an inaugural ball at the Jackson Convention Complex.

