Controversial gun show signs target Jackson councilman

Controversial signs pop up at a local gun show - and a Jackson councilman is the intended target.

A viewer sent us a photo from the gun show at the Mississippi Trade Mart this weekend.

One sign said, "We don't sell guns to terrorists or democrats its too hard to tell the difference." And the other one said, "If you voted for Kenneth Stokes or Barack Obama, you're too stupid to own a gun. Please find another dealer."

Councilman Kenneth Stokes responded to the signs Monday night.

"It's a honor, it's a privilege and it's a pleasure to be mentioned in the same sentence with President Barack Obama. Now, if he was trying to say something to me anything but good, I think of him like I do that Sheriff of Rankin County, he's a dumb bastard," Stokes said.

Pictures of the signs have spread on social media.

Here is what the public thought of them.

"I feel that it's a bit inappropriate. But I do feel that Kenny Stokes comments were inappropriate, but for customer base I imagine it's pretty good for his business," said Clint Campbell of Madison. "I'm not a big fan of that. I think it's a little..lack of taste, not much tact with that."

"I do think it's kind of offensive, but on the other hand. I also think the comments that Kenneth Stokes made against our law enforcement is very offensive, and should not be tolerated," said Calvin Lampkin of Florence.

Gun owners take the right to bear arms pretty seriously, but some felt the signs may have just been a bad joke.

"My first thought is, of course we don't want the guns in terrorist hands but I guess if you're a legal citizen and have not been convicted of a felony, then you have a right to purchase and bear arms," Lampkin explained.

The owner of the signs has not made a comment.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.