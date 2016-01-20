Creator of controversial gun show signs speaks out

The creator of the controversial signs targeting a Jackson councilman and President Barack Obama says he made them in support of our law enforcement and veterans.

Tim Wolverton, owner of Down Range Sporting Goods, says this all started as a joke and he never meant to offend anyone by the signs.

People from across the United States are now calling his store, actually thanking him.

Wolverton said he made the signs in response to Jackson councilman Kenneth Stokes comments to throw bricks, rocks and bottles towards police chasing criminals into Jackson.

"They're underpaid. Under appreciated. And they put their life on the line for us every day. I figured, they got my back every day, I can have there's one," Wolverton explained. "I'm not looking to offend anymore people. I didn't mean to offend people. I meant what I said. But if it's offending people, I'll just leave it where it is."

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who was targeted on the poster, doesn't take offense.

"I think it's an honor, it's a privilege and it's a pleasure to be mentioned in the same sentence with President Barack Obama," Councilman Stokes said. "I think President Barack Obama is the best president we've ever had. It's President Barack Obama who saved us from World War III."

Calls of support flooded Wolverton's store on Tuesday.

"I wish I saw your table at the gun show, I wish I saw your sign I would have supported you. You're all over the news in East Texas and I just want to say Thank You," said a supporter from Tyler Texas.

"I'm an ex, Vietnam veteran, NRA and anytime, anti Obama and I appreciate what you said what you're doing, I think it's absolutely beautiful. Happy to call you, I'm a Cajun boy from South Louisiana", said one caller.

Wolverton says he didn't do this to get praise, he was simply exercising his freedom of speech. He says next time he'll think twice.

When asked if he was going to be making any more signs in the future, he responded by saying, "Not like that, it be more, support local law enforcement,"

Wolverton would like for all of this to die down, but he says today he's received more than 100 calls into his store.

