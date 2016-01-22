Preparations underway for winter weather

As winter weather prepares to move into our area, preparations to make sure you're safe are underway. Flight cancellations are coming in and people are not wasting any time preparing for the worst.

Elsie Wall lives in Florence and left her home to get ready for the winter snap.

"I would like for it to snow, especially for my grand babies," Wall said. But as far as safety. The storm came over us. The siren went off, we all knew to get in the cars and go."

Traveling will be a major concern for people.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announced cancellations today.

American Airlines canceled all flights headed to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport originally scheduled for Friday. American Airline flight 5359 from Washington DC to Jackson has been canceled.

"Pack your patience and make sure that you have good information before you leave home," said Jackson Municipal Airport Authority CAO Bonnie Wilson. "There's a phrase we use called know before you go. Do check our website, our airlines website, and check that full itinerary to make sure that you won't be delayed, disrupted or otherwise stuck in a city you weren't intended to be this weekend."

Although there's a slight chance for snow - it's not a bad idea to prepare for the worse.

"We're ready to be hunkered down if we have to," said Wall.

MDOT crews are on standby in North Mississippi in the event of slick roads and bridges.

