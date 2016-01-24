Second victim in Ventura Dr. double homicide identified

Sunday afternoon two women were gunned down in south Jackson.

One of those victims was pregnant.

Jackson Police Commander, Tyree Jones says the women were shot at 1919 Ventura Drive at 3:30 Sunday.

"I heard about five, six, seven gun shots," said Xavier McLin, who lives in the neighborhood. "It's so common to hear them around here in South Jackson. I didn't think anything of it.

JPD Spokesperson, Officer Colendula Green also said two black males were seen running from the area, dressed in dark clothing.

"I can tell you that there were two males seen running from this location," said Commander Jones. "We have evidence that make us believe that there were two shooters.

Police have identified the women as 23-year-old Janis Nicole Evans, and 29-year-old Stephanie Denise Mejia, who family members confirm was three months pregnant.

"That's really sad. I didn't know she was pregnant.That's sad. That's three lives gone, but only God knows," said George Holloway, who lives in the neighborhood.

A white Dodge Chrysler was also on the scene with bullet holes in it.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said, "Two women were found near a vehicle. It is not known if either of the women lives on Ventura Drive. Both were shot near the vehicle."

When asked if the vehicle involved belongs to one of the victim's, Jones answered, "Yes the vehicle does belong to one of the victims. We do believe we have two shooters. We are looking for two males at this time," Jones added.

When asked if the women lived on Ventura Drive, Jones said, "We don't have any information to link them to this area. None of the people in this area are familiar with the victims at this time".

Police are investigating a motive and believe both women were inside the White Dodge Chrysler at one point.

"We are not quite sure if the suspects were in the vehicle or out of the vehicle when the shots were fired. But we can tell you there is some evidence within this vehicle that's going to cause us to tow it to the crime lab for further information," Commander Jones explained. "For someone to come out here and gun these two young ladies down in the street. We take it personal."

We don't have much of a description of the suspects. Officer Green says they were wearing all black with a book bag and one subject was wearing Timberland boots.

Anyone with information, please call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.

