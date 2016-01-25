Mississippi's election laws could get a makeover

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann proposed changes to state election laws last week. They were picked apart by a study group following the controversial McDaniel versus Cochran Senate race. It brought about several questions of the inner workings of the election laws.

The most recent change for Mississippi voters is requirement to show an I.D. at the polls.

"We're ready to go to the next historical page," noted Hosemann.

Hosemann said the study group's results are a nearly 400 page bill designed to give the election laws a makeover.

"To see Mississippi join other states in increasing access to the polls was a positive for me," noted Executive Director of the ACLU of Mississippi Jennifer Riley-Collins.

Riley-Collins said she's most pleased to see steps in the direction of early voting and online registration.

"We do a lot of things online," she explained. "So, it makes perfect sense to register to vote online. It increases the registration process."

Senator David Blount has been filing legislation to get online registration and early voting for the past few years. But he hasn't been successful.

"Think probably there are some reluctance last year with it being an election year to make changes to elections in an election year," Blount noted. "But it's a new term so hopefully we can move them to passage the session."

Absentee voting has increased in recent elections.

"We know they're not going to be out of the county," said Hosemann. "Not all of them. So what we were doing is asking our voters, our electorate to lie when they came to cast their ballot. They don't have to lie anymore."

So, the proposal would allow for no-excuse early voting 21 days prior to election day. Secretary Hosemann says most of the changes could be made before the November elections, if the legislature approves them.

