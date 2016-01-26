Man identified in officer involved shooting

The suspect shot has been identified in last night's officer involved shooting.

27-year-old Justin Wilson is believed to be on probation and wanted for other charges out of Hinds County.

Just before 9:00 p.m. two Jackson police officers responded to the Fuel Time Gas Station on Siwell Road near the Raymond Road intersection for reports of suspicious activity involving a black Dodge Charger.

When officers arrived they found the car and tried to make contact with Wilson, the driver of the Charger.

When Wilson noticed the police, he put the car in reverse and tried to hit the police car.

That officer then fired shots and struck Wilson in the arm and shoulder.

He was transported to UMMC for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

The man is expected to be okay. The officer was not injured.

Charges are pending.

