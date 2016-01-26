Governor Bryant describes priorities in 2016 State of the State

Governor Phil Bryant is giving his call to action to the legislature as his second term begins. There was a lot of talk about money in this speech. The Governor gave his opinion on how he'd like to see it spent.

Some topics couldn't go unmentioned as the Governor addressed the legislature. It's been less than a week since he announced budget cuts for most state agencies.

"If revenue continues to be under projections, I will transfer additional funds and make similar cuts to state agencies," said Bryant.

He explained that if action isn't taken with the foster care system, the federal government will take over.

"I ask you to make a decision that will protect our foster children and allow you to retain the appropriation authority in the Legislature where it belongs," Bryant explained.

The state chamber of commerce recently released a transportation plan. But it doesn't look like the Governor is going to back off the idea of trying to offset a potential fuel tax increase.

"There is no reason we cannot balance an increase in fuel tax with an equal and sufficient tax reduction," said Bryant.

But Democratic Senator Hob Bryan doesn't think it's possible.

"I don't know how you have a tax increase and a tax cut and come up with more money to maintain highways," Bryan noted. "I just wish there had been more substance there."

The Governor spoke at a school choice rally earlier in the day and later asked the legislature to remove barriers to charter schools.

"Extend their range across district lines so children can pass through these imaginary walls to a better, brighter future," said Bryant.

Senator John Horhn was disappointed that school funding was left out.

"There was no discussion about how we're going to serve the hardest to serve," Horhn described. "School districts that are D and F rated that have limited resources."

Some of the Governor's topics were familiar. He called for an increased focus on workforce training. That's something he asked for last year but didn't get from the legislature.

