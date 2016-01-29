Candlelight vigil for murdered mother

It's been five days and still no arrests have been made for the killings of two women in South Jackson. Thursday night, the family of one of those victims held a candlelight vigil.

"Whoever did this to my baby man, why? She didn't do anything to you or anybody else for they matter," said Vicki Evans, the mother of Janis Nicole Evans.

Emotions still run high for the family of Janis Nicole Evans who was brutally killed Sunday. The 23 year old mother of a young son was also carrying a child.

"Somebody know something. Nobody shoots and kill two females in broad daylight and nobody sees anything," Evans mother said.

Jackson Police are expected to upgrade charges to three counts of murder when they find the people responsible for this. Her family continues to plea to the public for any leads. They say heaven gained an angel.

"If anybody was less fortunate than she was, she would try to do something for them. She would try her best to make them better. That's just the person she was, she tried to help everybody," Evans mother said.

Jackson Police are still looking for two men seen running from the crime scene.

"God knows who did it and I've got a feeling that he going to bring him to us," said Sylester Watts, Janis Nicole Great Aunt.

Evans will be laid to rest Saturday. If you have any information, call Jackson Police or Crimestoppers.

