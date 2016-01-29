Certain SNAP recipients are trying to meet new work requirement

If single folks want SNAP benefits, they'll have to get a job or make sure they're training for one.

"SNAP is how some of us eat," described William Peal.



William Peal is 36. He's a high school drop out. It was a rude awakening to realize that all he could find without a diploma or GED was a series of odd jobs.



"That was motivation for me to learn how to work," said Peal. "It was something I had to do."



After getting arrested and spending time in jail, he decided to make a change and started a GED program. But SNAP is what kept him fed.

A single person qualifies for SNAP benefits if their gross monthly income is $1,276 a month or less.



"It's kind of rough," he said. "It's more than rough."



While trying to get back on track, he got the memo that he'd have to start working 20 hours a week or enroll in a job training program.



"I got the letter and I was kind of halted in doing the things that I was wanting to do," noted Peal.



He doesn't want to stop his schooling but will lose benefits if he doesn't work too.



"It's not going to balance out because I have to be here at a certain time of the night and school at a certain time of the day," Peal explained.



Between school and odd jobs, Peal doesn't think he'll meet the requirements. Benefits only continue for three months if someone doesn't start working.

Several organizations expect to step in and fill the increased demand for food and services. The Mississippi Food Network says it doesn't know exactly how much of an impact the work requirement will have and where the most need will be. So, a lot of organizations are in a holding pattern.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.