Woodrow Wilson eastbound closed for phase II water main repairs

The eastbound span of Woodrow Wilson Avenue is closed as crews prepare for phase two of a water main repair project.

The water main break has been going on now for weeks, but a specifically designed line stop has arrived and that will help stop the water flowing from this 36 inch water main.



Monday crews will begin work, the line stop will be used to divert water to keep it flowing to facilities who critically need it.

Jackson officials say the repairs are expected to take about three weeks and they encourage drivers to be patient and give extra time for your commute. Hemphill Construction will be doing the work, which is essentially repairing a 36 inch water main break. The line was originally built in the 1960s.



"So the repair is expected to take about three weeks and we have signage up and we've been working with the facility stakeholders. Those entities around the water main we've been in communication with them and they've helped along with the Mississippi Department of Transportation to develop alternate traffic routes, said Shelia Byrd, Director of Communications for the City of Jackson. "I know that motorists have been frustrated by the length of time it's taken to begin the repair. Many of them didn't understand why we continue to let the water flow. That's because there were critical facilities being served by that main."



Drivers wanting to get to I-55 south will use State Street south to Fortification as a detour. And the detour to I-55 north, drivers will use State Street north to Old Canton Road and Meadowbrook Road.

Woodrow Wilson eastbound span will be open from State Street to Peachtree street. Officials stress only local traffic heading to UMMC should use this section.

