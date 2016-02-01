Foster care family says folks can't stand on sidelines and wait for a fix

Mississippi's foster care system is in jeopardy of a federal takeover. Meanwhile, some families are seeing the personal side of the political mess.

"The answer to a broken system isn't for everybody to stand on the sidelines and say well I hope it gets better," said Christina Dent.



The latest court monitor report calls for the development of new foster homes in Mississippi. That's something the Dent family has become passionate about. They have two kids of their own and started fostering a year and half ago. They don't try to sugarcoat it.



"A lot of unknowns," explained Thomas Dent. "We had a year long process from when we started when we finish. Kind of excited but not sure when it's actually gonna happen."



But they try to stay proactive and establish good lines of communication with DHS.



"They need more families not just offer the bare minimum but to invest," noted Christina Dent. "To say we're here, we're with you we're gonna be part of this. I do everything and do everything we can for these kids while they are with us."



The most common thing the Dents family hears from other parents is that they've don't think they could handle it emotionally. They always have the same response.



"If the only people that foster are people that don't care whether the child is with them or not, then what kind of homes are we offering our kids?" Dent asked. "We're offering them homes where there isn't love. Love is an investment. And when a child leaves that you love, that's going to be painful. But it's investment in that child."

The Dent family held an interest meeting at their church last week. They were pleased to see more families becoming open to the idea of foster care.

