Statute of limitations could be eliminated for some sex crimes

Sex crime victims could soon have more options to pursue charges. The amount of time that passes before they go to the cops can make a difference.

It doesn't matter how severe the crime, some victims don't see justice if they don't speak up soon enough. Senate Bill 2063 would give victims more protection and prosecutors more flexibility.



"It is limited to crimes which are sexual in nature which again are some of our more heinous crimes," said Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Michael Guest.



Obscene electronic communications via things like social media and text messages are also common. But as it stands, there's a two year statute of limitations.



"We don't want people who are walking the streets and the only reason that they're not in jail is because they've been time barred by the prosecution and are left to remain out and potentially commit additional crimes," explained Guest.



There are already some crimes like murder and rape that don't have a time limit for prosecution in Mississippi. But about half the crimes that would require someone to register as a sex offender, aren't included.



There is currently a two year statute of limitations if someone films you without permission where there's the expectation of privacy. That would be eliminated if the bill passes.



Sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult is another that would no longer be limited. The statute of limitations for that is five years under current law.

