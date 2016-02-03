Storms cause major damage to backyard in Pearl

The rough storms damaged the backyard of a Pearl home. Leighann Neorr King sent pictures of damage in her backyard to our newsroom Tuesday. A tree on the property directly behind her's fell into her backyard onto the pool and deck.

This looks worse than it sounds. The family was not home at the time but they are disappointed because they use this backyard to host neighborhood parties.

"It hurts my feelings to know that it's going to be a minute before we get to grill out now, have our regular fun, because the neighborhood around here is like family so they all come over for the cookouts and pool parties," said Jacob Little, who lives in the home.

The family did fortunately have homeowners insurance and three animals inside of the home were uninjured.

"When we came home they were just sitting on the couch like nothing ever happened," explained Little.

The last time this home was damaged was about a year ago during a hail storm. Insurance agents will be at the home Wednesday morning to assess the damage.

