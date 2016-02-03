La'Porsha's Survival Song

"I definitely can see myself saying standing on the stage and them saying she's the final American Idol." Source: MSNewsNow

It's the final season of American Idol and McComb's La'Porsha Renae was determined she'd make her way onto the show.

La'Porsha says she moved around a lot growing up, always finding her peace through music. And American Idol was always in her sights.

"I told people I was going to be on it,” she noted. “I said I'm going to be on that show."

An Idol audition at 16 didn't get her a golden ticket to Hollywood. But she took every opportunity to shine on stages like the one at McComb High.

She says she now realizes it wasn’t her time back then.



"It just became more about being an inspiration and about winning the competition and I think when it becomes that for someone that's the right time," she explained.

The road to that point of inspiration took her to the lowest points of her 22 years. She got married right after graduation and moved to South Carolina with her husband, who was in Air Force.

It turned out to be far from a happily ever after.

"There was a lot of abuse,” La’Porsha described. “And it evolved and there were numerous assaults. It just got really bad."



After a year of enduring the abuse, they separated. She moved to California.

Yet ten months in, her husband called to apologize.

Days later, she got a call from the Air Force.

"They were charging him with the five counts of sexual battery and rape that he had committed through the marriage,” she said.

She says he talked her out of testifying. The charges were dropped and she moved back to Mississippi.

Things were better until she found out she was pregnant. Then, the abuse started back.



La'Porsha admits she fell into a sacrificial state of mind, thinking she'd sacrifice her happiness and well-being to help her husband "get better".



But what would happen next was the last straw for her.



"He starts choking me and says you're about to die at the hand of your lover," she said.

He stopped before it was too late, but she was left thinking about her daughter.



"All I can do is look at my daughter and say 'Wow! You almost lost me and was left with this monster'. I thought I was having strength by staying when in reality it took me strength to leave."



She and baby Nayale moved a shelter in McComb.

Soon after, La'Porsha and her mom drove 28 hours to Providence, Rhode Island for the start of her Idol journey that eventually led her to Little Rock.

"I just want her to be proud,” she said, as she looked at her daughter. “And I wanted to provide the best life I could for her. I think we're well on our way. I really do think that getting the golden ticket for American Idol it's just the start of something really great."



We asked La’Porsha about folks who made an impact on her life. Without hesitation, she said it was Angelia Johnson.



La'Porsha surprised her former high school algebra teacher in front of news cameras. It was the first time they'd seen each other in more than two years.



"This is my first time knowing a superstar and this is my superstar," said Johnson.



Her encouraging words stuck with La'Porsha enough that she's already decided Johnson will be the one she asks to come to Hollywood as her mentor if she makes it to the top two.

The admiration works both ways.



"Every time I saw her perform, I saw her somewhere,” said a beaming Johnson. “Even in the situation where other people were around, she was always in a league of her own. When I found out what she was doing, I knew it was time.”



La’Porsha says she'll keep digging deep and singing from her heart…a song of survival.



"I definitely can see myself saying standing on the stage and them saying she's the final American Idol."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.