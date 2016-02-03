Two major economic development projects in the works for Mississippi

There's thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investments waiting in the pipeline for Mississippi. But it seems the missing piece is an incentive package from the legislature.

Governor Phil Bryant has called for a special session. Lawmakers will start the process of looking at the two projects Thursday morning.

Details of the projects are still coming into focus at the State Capitol.

"I know that there is an economic development projects that are time sensitive and in order to make things happen the way they need to happen we need to have that issue before the Legislature this week," noted Senator Terry Burton, Senate President Pro-Tempore.



But Governor Bryant said you'll want to pay attention when they're a done deal.



"We believe it's the largest single day," Bryant explained. "Nissan when it first opened had 3,000 jobs. This is 3,500. So that should be the largest single day in economic development and Mississippi's history."



While some of the specifics are sketchy, if you ask lawmakers, the governor revealed this much.



"One will be located near Bolton, Mississippi, near Norrell Road in West Hinds County," he said. "It will provide about 2,500 jobs and about a $1.45 million investment. The other is in the Port of Gulfport. It will provide about 1,000 jobs related to the shipping industry there."



While no one at the Capitol was ready to give up other details, the call for a special session indicates that the projects will be a tire manufacturer and a maritime fabrication and assembly facility. The Clarion Ledger is identifying the companies as Continental Tires and Topship.



Senator John Horhn said the Hinds County project has been in the works for awhile now.

"It's a large ask from everything I understand, and again we're just most interested in the inclusion and diversity on the project," noted Horhn.

The Mississippi Development Authority said it is too early to discuss any details of the projects. We’ll keep following this and let you know as details unfold.

