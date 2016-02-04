Incentives for two major projects passed in special legislative session

Thousands of new jobs are set to be created in Mississippi. One of the two projects is making a bigger investment than Nissan did years ago.



The special session was called for Thursday morning. Some lawmakers had questions about exactly how it all went down and what they felt was a rush to get it done. But they passed the bill without any complications.



"I think we should've been informed about the details of this proposition and time for us to understand what we are voting on," noted Senator Hob Bryan.



An invitation to next week's formal announcement confirms the two companies as Continental Tire and Edison Chouset Offshore.



"The largest economic development day in Mississippi history," explained Governor Phil Bryant.



It's a give and take. These companies are putting in major money to the state. In exchange, Mississippi gives them money, incentives and tax breaks.



"The reality of the situation is that if we don't offer some kind of incentives, those jobs are going to go to other states," explained Senator Sean Tindell.



The Hinds County project will get $263 million from the state. While the company in the Port of Gulfport is getting $11 million. Governor Bryant said Mississippi will start seeing a return on one of the projects by late next year. But he thinks the impact will be even greater than the initial 3,500 jobs.



"The multiplier effect of people having jobs and buying automobiles buying homes in buying consumer goods…that's where the real growth will come from the economy," added Bryant.



One amendment was added to ensure Mississippi based and minority businesses were used in the build out of the two projects. Total of six lawmakers voted against the bill.

