Continental Tire confirms it will create 2,500 jobs in Hinds County

Two companies are preparing to set up shop in Mississippi. They'll provide 3,500 jobs total.

Monday is a day Governor Phil Bryant and other officials have been waiting nearly two years to have happen. They rolled out the red carpet for Continental Tire in Clinton.

"We believe this could be the center of Continental’s universe in North America," noted Bryant.

Continental is the fourth largest tire manufacturer in the world. They'll be making heavy truck and passenger vehicle tires two miles from Clinton. One executive said it was a combination of factors that sealed the deal for the Hinds location.

“Logistically, Mississippi’s in the right location," noted Paul Williams,Continental Executive Vice President for Truck Tires in the Americas. "The truck tire market is very dominate in the South.”

They'll get a 25 year income and sales tax exemption as part of the state's package. The 2,500 jobs will be good paying, averaging $40,000 a year.

“The skill levels; the technical competence is here and obviously it helps with the Nissan background, with Toyota," said Williams. "It brings up the automotive understanding. So that certainly was one factor.”

There's no set amount on how many local suppliers will be used. But there has been a commitment made to utilize those resources that are already here.

“I’ll make the case that there’s nothing Continental Tires could desire that we can’t find here in Mississippi,” added Congressman Bennie Thompson.

The Governor announced 1,000 Topship jobs for Gulfport Monday morning. We’re told that there could be even more jobs in the two locations when you factor in construction and suppliers.

