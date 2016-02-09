Parents could get graded on report card if one bill passes

A proposed bill could mean teachers giving parents a grade on their child's report card.

The goal is to encourage parental involvement and accountability. Teachers say they there's often a void they can't fill.

"Learning starts from the time a student wakes up till the time they to go to bed," noted kindergarten teacher Carmen Humphrey.

Humphrey doesn't see as much success and confidence from students whose parents aren't involved.



"Sometimes we see those students start off a little bit struggling compared to their classmates," explained Humphrey. "Their background knowledge is not quite as high which inhibits them from becoming stronger readers."



If House Bill 4 passes, parents would be given a grade for involvement. That would show up on the kid's report card. Representative Gregory Holloway said it's something districts could opt in or out of.



"I think it's a way that will shock the parents back into reality that it is very important, in fact it's imperative, that we participate in the education of our children," described Holloway.



Holloway said parental involvement is a common denominator in high performing districts. Pearl Lower Elementary started Parents as Partners this year. The parents meet with teachers to learn what they can do to help at home.



"It goes beyond the classroom," explained principal Canda Jackson. "It has to extend to the homes at night."



Community members are also helping bridge the gaps. Test scores in Pearl improved after the district started a community volunteering program.

