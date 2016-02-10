Jackson council members discuss Uber regulations

Jackson City Council voted three to one to pass an ordinance that will give the transportation network companies, like Uber, moderate regulations.

The decision has upset local taxi companies and drivers.

Burrell Brooks is a taxi driver and is disappointed the same regulations he has to adhere to are not necessary the same for Uber drivers.

"We want it to be a fair playing field and we didn't get that tonight," Brooks explained. "What we were fighting for that we didn't get was a level playing field. Anyone that comes in that's operating as a vehicle for hire should and must apply to the rules and regulations to the city.

Jackson council member De'Keither Stamps wanted background tests and drug testing for Uber drivers in Jackson. However, the company threatened to remove its services if drivers were required to drug test.

A three to one vote Tuesday took that requirement off the table. It also amended other sections in the ordinance. Councilman Stamps was the only council member who voted against passing the ordinance.

"We're giving them something that's even more valuable that money. We are giving them the safety of our children. To give them that asking for a drug test and them leaving it's not like we ran them out of town. They would choose to leave," said Stamps.

Council President Melvin Priester stressed to make a decision immediately.He says the transportation company offers other features that offers costumers security.

"I think we have to act on Uber right now in Large part to shut down what Senator Harkins and Governor Bryant are saying about Jackson and our leadership," Priester explained.

"Councilman Priester stated this was a step to show that they can make decisions in regards to the airport. Don't use us as leverage as something you need to prove and at the cost of the consumer or a child," Tyra Dean, who represents Deluxe Cab, said.

Three council members were absent. Taxi company representatives feels Tuesday decision was not fair and the playing field should be regulated better.

"We wasn't fighting against Uber coming here we just want them to comply with the city ordinance. The regulations what taxi cab companies have to go through, they should have to go through as well. We want it to be a fair playing field and we didn't get that Tuesday," Brooks explained.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.