Mississippi preps for primary election

Mississippi's primary day is nearly a month away. But the status of presidential campaigns are changing by the day. And that could work in Mississippi's favor.



"I don't think it will be clinched by Sanders or Clinton by March 8," said Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Rickey Cole. "So I think the Mississippi Democratic voters will have a great impact on the outcome of who gets democratic nomination."



"It's pretty far out when you think about the big primary activity that's going to happen between now and then," added Mississippi Republican Party chairman Joe Nosef.



John Kasich visited Mississippi College in November. Donald Trump stopped on the Coast last month. Both chairman are hopeful that Mississippi voters will draw the attention of more candidates before March 8th.



"I hope that the campaign presents for all the candidates is more than just a bunch of TV ads," noted Cole.

"We have a good chance of being a focus of some of the candidates again," said Nosef.



When you go to the polls, you'll see names of several candidates, some will have already suspended their campaigns by then.

The ballots were approved back in December. Two-thousand Mississippians have already cast an absentee ballot.

The Republicans and Democrats are keeping a close watch at other state's primaries and say Mississippi could come out with a strong voice, even though it's further down the primary calendar.

