Mayor Yarber addresses Jackson's infrastructure problems

It's a question you may have asked yourself, why are there so many potholes in Jackson?

Mayor Tony Yarber answered the question during Tuesday's council meeting.

His remarks come right before a massive sinkhole swallowed part of a school bus Wednesday morning.

"It's because of disinvestment," the Mayor explained. "You got to invest and when you haven't invested in 25, 30, 40 years, stuff doesn't happen because you want it to happen because of money."

Residents who live on Winchester Street say that street is one of the worst ones in Jackson.

Greg Griffen expected a sinkhole to happen sooner than later because of years of neglect.

"The street is a minefield of potholes," explained Griffen. "What started off as probably a hole no bigger than 3-5 feet total in diameter to this big crater we have here now."

Wednesday crews repaired the hole on Winchester as well as many other problem areas in the metro.

Mayor Yarber stresses that money from the 1 percent sales tax is being used appropriately and asks residents for their patience.

"It's about how we can get those funds, how we can get it on the ground and how we can get it moving faster," Mayor Yarber explained.

If you see a problem on your street, call the city's hotline to report it or reach out to the city on social media sites any time of the day.

