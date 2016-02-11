Legislation aims to allow creationism debate in Mississippi public schools

Right now , Mississippi public school teachers can't veer from the books when it comes to the evolution versus creationism debate. Only a student is allowed to bring up creation in a classroom debate.

"The more narrow the opportunity is for debate, the less they learn," said Representative Mark Formby. "The less they think."



Representative Formby introduced House Bill 50. It wouldn't require creationism be taught in public schools. But would give discretion to the teachers.



"I don't want every student to be taught that the big bang theory is the rule but I don't mind them discussing that," noted Formby. "In fact I want them to discuss that. Because from my opinion the more they discuss it, the more ludicrous they will find that there was nothing; nothing exploded and created everything."



The National Center for Science Education said it believes the bill is unconstitutional because of the separation of church and state. There have been roughly 60 bills similar to this introduced in various states since 2004. Two have passed in Louisiana and Tennessee.



Clinton Christian Academy's Headmaster said they make sure their students know how to defend their beliefs.



"It's a shame that we've gotten to the point where both sets of these cannot be taught," noted Dr. Phillip Broome. "I think if you're going to teach one side, you should teach other side."



Some parents are drawn to private schools because those teachers aren't boxed in by existing laws.



"Hope it passes because it will provide protection for them that we are afforded just automatically," added Broome.

