Leaders, citizens discuss reducing crime in South Jackson

It's a problem that's been a topic in many neighborhoods in Jackson lately; reducing crime.

Leaders and others in South Jackson discussed strategies. The meeting comes just after two major arrests for armed robberies in that community.

Thursday afternoon, Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance addressed media on a recent string of armed robberies and the arrests of the men responsible.

Police arrested 17-year-old Ivan Eatmon Wednesday. Pierre Pryer turned himself in Thursday.

Eatmon faces four counts of armed robbery and two counts of armed robbery of an individual. Pryer faces three counts of armed robbery and one count of armed robbery of an individual.

Investigators say both men robbed Beatty Street Grocery on February 3, Jackson Ice House February 4, Nail City on Terry Road last Friday, and the Waffle House on McDowell Road this past Sunday.

Ridgeland Police provided Jackson Police with a description of a car used in the robberies. A JPD officer found a black Chevy Impala which ultimately led them to a suspect.

Chief Lee Vance, members of his department and Mayor Tony Yarber spoke on crime reduction Thursday

"Whatever it is that you can do to help, get in there and help, whether it is raising your child, whether it is trying to mentor kids," Chief Vance explained. "There's a place for everyone out here to try to make this situation better. We say all the time that we want the public to partner with us. We are going to give them information to keep them safe.

Mayor Yarber said reducing crime is just as important as fixing Jackson's infrastructure.

"We are no more light on crime than we are light on seeing infrastructure improvements are being held around this city. We are serious about this," said Mayor Yarber. "We don't expect them to be back on the street in 24 hours. We expect for there to be the kind of bail set that ensures that public is no longer in jeopardy"

Thursday evening Ward 6 councilman Tyrone Hendrix led a town hall style meeting discussing strategies to help some of the crimes seen in South Jackson.

"To solve the problem, the parents need to take care their children, they need to raise their children," said Ernest Ward of South Jackson.

The meeting was just part one. A follow up meeting is expected in the near future to put some of their ideas into action.

