Man behind bars after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend in Ridgeland

Ridgeland police tell us a 19-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend.

Police say Marcterrius Pernell Wilson attempted the abduction shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

We're told the incident started at West Ridgeland Avenue in Ridgeland.

An officer later spotted Wilson's white pick up truck along Madison Avenue.

Officers eventually arrested him at Mama Hamil's Restaurant along Highway 51.

Wilson was charged with kidnapping, domestic violence-simple assault and malicious mischief.

According to booking information he's being held without bond.

