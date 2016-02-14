Family speaks on shooting death of 85-year-old south Jackson man

Jackson Police are still looking for the person or people responsible for shooting and killing an 85-year-old south Jackson man.

Someone shot James Hankins in the back of the head as he was doing yard work at his home on McCluer Road Saturday.

Hankins' family gathered Sunday and they're devastated by what happened.



JPD spokesperson Officer Green said the shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. Saturday and Hankins died around 8:20 p.m.

Officer Green said the suspect fired several shots striking Hankins on the right side of the back of his head. And the suspect was last seen running towards Valley Park Subdivision.

Family members say Hankins was a hard worker, someone who would give his last to anyone who needed it and is trying to understand who would do this.

"If you needed anything all you had to do was just ask. He was willing to help anyone. He was just that type of person," said Hankins' son-in-law Hank Walley.

