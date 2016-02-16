Strong storms rip through Wesson High School

Strong storms Monday also impacted Wesson High School, causing students and staff to take cover.

Superintendent Rickey Clopton says there was minimal structural damage, but a good amount of water damage at the school and no students or staff were injured.

"The principal moved very quickly. Got the kids in the hall, and it was just shortly after that, that whatever it was I can't tell you if they were straight lined or a tornado that it struck the building," Clopton explained.

The roof of a gymnasium was torn off, and ceilings inside of the school also suffered water damage.

Clopton said the school's library had the most damage. Some staff reported seeing some of the doors inside of the school opening and closing during the episode.

"We were all getting down praying, hoping we would just be alright," said student Orrin Answorth.

"Everybody started freaking out and we had to go into the hallway and trees started breaking and the roof started fallen in and it was all bad," another student explained.

The streets of Wesson were littered with downed trees and the cemetery in town also took a big hit.

Trees also crashed into cars. School officials are accessing the damage and one school resource officer said they dodged a bullet.

"Tornado drill worked today. We done alright we going to be alright," said William Brown a school resource officer.

District officials are accessing the damage and will determine if school will resume Tuesday at a later time.

