Legislation filed to make the Bible Mississippi's state book

The Bible is the best-selling book of all time. And Representative Tom Miles thinks it's fitting to give it a place of prominence in Mississippi.



"A couple of years ago we had added "In God We Trust" to the state seal," said Miles. "Everybody's money that you pull out of your pocket says "In God We Trust". We thought that making it the official book of the state of Mississippi would be another way that we could re-confirm our faith."



Miles pointed to past stands of faith, saying this bill shouldn't be controversial.



"We're not requiring anyone to go out and buy the Bible," noted Miles. "We're not requiring anyone to read the Bible. We're not forcing them to pass a test about the Bible. It's symbolic in nature just like the state bird, the state flower."



But the ACLU takes issue with that blanket statement.



"This bill is a violation of the First Amendment of the new U.S. Constitution," explained Zakiya Summers. "It basically alienates and marginalizes the citizens of our state who aren't Christian."



Whether it passes or not, Miles thinks the bill can serve a purpose.



"It gives opportunity for us as a state and the nation to have this debate, is the Bible important to us anymore or not?" asked Miles. "And along the way if someone opens it up and reads it that hasn't read it, it's a win-win all the way around."

Similar bills failed in Louisiana and Tennessee in years past. This bill is still in committee.

