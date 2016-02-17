Robinson Road Ext. bridge out for repairs for 9 months

People who take the Robinson Road Extension Bridge in South Jackson says it's a safety hazard. It's one of many bridges in the Capitol City that needs major repairs.

For the next nine months crews will make the necessary repairs to ensure a safe ride for whoever drives over it.

A routine inspection by certified bridge inspectors through the office of the Mississippi Department of Transportation State Aid, found significant structural grade separation on the southeast corner of the bridge.

The timber retaining wall has deteriorated to a point that closure is warranted until the bridge can be replaced.

The bridge has been in despair for months, but residents say it got worse around the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Suppose there is a family with babies in there and it collapse so how is that going to look for Jackson, MS," said Silky Harris who takes the bridge daily for work.

"Make me feel real bad and mad," explained south Jackson resident James Malock. "You got to buy brand new tires after you pass this raggedy bridge and stuff. Somebody need to help us."

Malock isn't the only one who had to buy new tires. Willie Harris says he's spent hundreds of dollars on his antique cars too.

"I have two bent wheels and a bad tire on my classic car right now," said Harris, also of South Jackson.

The bridge on Hanging Moss at Beasley Road is also out of commission.

These closures are projects in Mayor Yarber's infrastructure master plan.

In that plan, 13 to 15 million dollars will be used to fix these sort of problems.

