Group rallies for a more unifying Mississippi state flag

The division in Mississippi over the state flag was clearly visible Thursday at the State Capitol.

"Don't get it twisted," said one protestor. "Your hate's coming down and your symbol's coming down."



Efforts to remove Mississippi's flag had emotions running high Thursday. Only two flag supporters showed up and cited the 2001 vote to keep the flag.

"I think it's a waste of time," said flag supporter Al Roland. "I think what they are is a bunch of poor losers."

But they were met by a chanting line of opposition. The One Flag for All Coalition is hoping its voice will be loud enough to resonate with lawmakers.



"The flag does not represent everyone," explained Tougaloo College student Kayla Buckner. "It's not respectful to everyone. It's time to heal and the only way to heal is to stop poking at that same wound that we have and get over it."



The group is hoping more awareness to their position will spark action at the Capitol.



"This flag is not necessary and it should be put in the past so we can move forward and I think our legislators ought to be the ones out here protesting," noted



A group of lawmakers did show up during the rally. But there's an even longer list of proposed bills to remove/and or change the current flag.



"I think we should take the flag down," said Rep. Robert Huddleston. "We've got museums. If they want to put it in a museum, put it in a museum."



Republican Speaker Pro-Temp Greg Snowden's bill would leave room for two state flags by adding the Magnolia Flag as another official symbol.

