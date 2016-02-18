Wrongful death lawsuit filed in former mayor's death

Dennis Sweet and Associates have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against St. Dominic Hospital and the doctors who treated the late Chokwe Lumumba.

Dennis Sweet IV filed a complaint against the hospital and two doctors Tuesday, alleging medical malpractice.

Lumumba's family has declined comment, saying it's a private matter at this time.

Lumumba died from a heart attack in 2014.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.