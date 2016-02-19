Video shows dog tied to a bumper of an SUV

Cellphone video sent to the WLBT newsroom shows a dog tied to an SUV and the video has gone viral. The driver, who is also the dog's owner, says it was the only way he could walk it.

This video was sent to us by Terrance Thomas and it shows a dog on a leash and chain, tied to the bumper of a moving SUV.

"It was just running beside the vehicle," explained Thomas. "Until the dog actually fell and once the dog fell and tried to get back up and keep up with the car, that's when you know the dog was actually being tugged."

Thomas, who owns three dogs, asked the man why he walked the dog like this.

"If I'm gonna leave him out, I'll tell you he'll drag you around on your belly," the man responded. "He grew up stupid, nobody ever messed with him. He's got no manners. I swear I'm not dragging him."

The video got into the hands of local animal advocacy groups.

"One wrong move and if you accidentally hit the gas or something he could fall, it's in traffic. It's just everything about it is disturbing to us," said Chrissy Cheshire with Cheshire Abbey.

Many animal supporters are pushing for stricter laws when it comes to protecting animals.

Senate bill 2174 is making its way through the legislature, it would make intentional malicious torture of an animal a felony. Right now it's just a misdemeanor.

"We need to protect our dogs and cats more," Cheshire explained. "This should not be legal to be able to tie your dog to a bumper and force it to run."

Thomas hopes this video sparks stricter legislation.

"I'm a dog owner. I'm an animal lover," said Thomas. "My kids love animals and you know right is right and wrong is wrong."

