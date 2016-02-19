Proposed legislation with religious freedom goal deemed discriminatory by some

The Supreme Court says a same sex couple can legally marry. But some Mississippi lawmakers don't want the government forcing that belief system on everyone.

"It doesn't stop someone from being married but if you as a person have an objection to it you can voice that and you're not liable for it," said Rep. Andy Gipson-R. "You can excuse yourself from participating in that."

The Religious Accommodations Act could have an impact on churches, health care providers and other businesses. It's meant to give legal protection for cases such as: refusing to perform a marriage, hire someone or even rent a home to someone because of their same sex marriage.

But not everyone views the legislation as a "protection" for those individuals with differing beliefs.

"When you began to pick out people and try to find a way to quietly discriminate against them, it's setting a bad precedent in the state," noted Rep. John Hines.

The ACLU of Mississippi thinks the bill would have even more severe consequences. Saying in a statement:

"The ACLU of Mississippi vehemently opposes this legislation because it allows religion to be used for blatant discrimination," "Instead of protecting religious freedom, this bill uses freedom of religion to cover prejudice and to justify discrimination."

"These kinds of things can't be legislated," said Rep. Omeria Scott-D. "These kind of changes of love for everybody has to occur in one's heart."

The bill passed the full House and now heads to the Senate for debate.

