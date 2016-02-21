Vigil held for 85-year-old homicide victim, James Hankins

There has still been no arrest made in the death of 85-year-old James Hankins.

Earlier Sunday, the family of Hankins, members of New Horizon church and others held a candlelight vigil in his honor at Candlestick Park. The vigil was about bringing the community together during a time of sorrow.

A $20,000 reward remains in place for any information leading to Hankins killer.

"He would help anybody. I just can't say it enough. He didn't see color," said Hank Walley, Hankins' son-in-law.

Hankins, a husband and father of two, was shot and killed in the front yard of his home on McClure Road.

"We may not understand it. We may have questions as to why," said Pastor Ken Brown of Oakview Baptist Church.

"Mr. Hankins was 85-years-old, I have a grandfather that's 85-years-old and a Korean War vet, this could have been my grandfather anybody else," added Ronnie Crudup Jr. with New Horizon Church.

Sunday's vigil spearheaded by Crudup was meant to bring the community together during a time when crime has peaked in South Jackson.

"We need for the men of Jackson and South Jackson to step up. That's the problem, we have too many young boys who don't have fathers," Crudup explained.

Hankins' family doesn't want another family to go through the same pain they are enduring. They want Hankins' case to stay in media until justice is served.

"We really hope the reward money will do the trick, and get someone to talk I mean somebody out there know something," Walley explained.

If you have information about this crime please call Crime Stoppers or Jackson Police.

