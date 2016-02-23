Funeral held for Mississippi narcotics agent killed in the line of duty

A law enforcement officer with 22 years experience was laid to rest in Grenada Tuesday. Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Agent Lee Tartt was shot and killed following a standoff in Tishomingo County Saturday. Tartt was named the MBN Agent of the Year in 2011.

When a law enforcement officer dies, it's as though two families are mourning. The brotherhood is apparent when you attend an officer's funeral. MBN agent Lee Tartt's funeral was a celebration of a life well lived and one of service.

The most emotional moments came when the three troopers injured in Saturday's shoot out sent messages from the hospital.

“There’s a little ten year old girl that’s alive tonight based on his actions,” said injured MHP SWAT member Trea Staples.

“He saved a life that night. If it wouldn’t have been for him, I wouldn’t be here either,” added Corporal Bubba Holifield.

“Lee was an outstanding, caring and loving guy,” said Trooper DeAndre Dixon.

Tartt's friends said he did well with separating the job from other activities. Enough so that they often forgot or didn't even realize the dangers of his job.

"It was like a hero being killed,” said friend Kent Lane. “He was kind of like Superman. You never thought he could be hurt. So it really hit home when we found out."

One fellow officer described MBN agents as ghosts because so much of what they do was undercover.

“A selfless servant giving to others who will never even know his name or what he does," said a fellow officer. "This is who Agent Tartt was. Lee was also, simply put, a friend. A man who had dedicated his life to protecting those who would never even know his name.”

Tartt is survived by his wife and two stepchildren.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.