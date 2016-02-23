Tree falls on Yazoo Co. home during strong storms

A Yazoo County homeowner has a lot of cleanup to do after strong storms caused damage to his home.

David Chetty and his wife were inside of their home on Academy Drive when a tree split into half. One side of the tree fell on the back side of the home. The other side fell on a shed. Fortunately no one was injured.

"We weren't expecting the wind to be that strong and as fast as it was but it got pretty ugly, pretty quick," explained Chetty.

Severe storms ripped across Yazoo County Tuesday, taking its toll on David Chetty's home.

"The house damage is not that bad, it's just a lot of clean up," Chetty said.

Damage inside of the house was minimal. The most this county saw was strong straight line winds.

"My brother he was coming up 16 and said that they could barely keep the truck on the road, because the wind was blowing so hard," said Chetty.

Chetty is thankful the situation wasn't as bad as he initially thought it would be when he heard a loud bang. Wednesday begins the clean up process.

"We're thankful, we're extraordinarily thankful that it's no worse than it was," said Chetty.

Insurance adjusters will be at the home Wednesday morning to access the damage.

