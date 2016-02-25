Local day cares take precaution before using Jackson's water

The health department made specific recommendations to pregnant women and children before using Jackson's water. State health officials say any child five years of age or younger and expecting mothers should be using filtered or bottled water for drinking and cooking.

Local daycare are already taking action. Nola Thornton owns North Jackson daycare and took the recommendations from the state health department regarding Jackson's water serious.

"That is our main priority the safety of the kids," Thornton explained. "It's not a big concern to us at the daycare center as far as the water, because we use bottle water, but when she said cooking, I said now that is a concern."

Thornton already gives the children in her care filtered water, but plans to purchase a filter for the daycare's kitchen.

"Right now it's already in my budget but for centers that do not have that incorporated in their budget that would be an added expense," Thornton said.

Wednesday, Mayor Yarber stressed that his administration did not receive any indication that the water in the city is not safe, but will comply with any health recommendations. He says water testing will also be more frequent.

"These are our children. These are our unborn children and we want to be sure we say loud and clearly what we should be doing to assist citizens in the city of Jackson," said Mayor Yarber.

The Jackson Public School district is working closely with the City of Jackson to determine the necessary steps. Executive Director of Public and Media Relations, Sherwin Johnson released this statement:

"The Mayor and city officials report that the City of Jackson’s water has not been deemed unsafe. There have been no reports of unsafe water in the Jackson Public School District. There has been no disruption to the supply, usage, or operation of water in Jackson Public Schools.

We will continue to work closely with the City of Jackson and the Mississippi State Health Department to ensure the safety of our students and employees."

