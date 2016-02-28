JPD investigates attempted armed robbery of W. Northside Dr. business

JPD Officer Colendula Green said suspects attempted to rob a business Sunday night at 1553 W. Northside Drive.

Green said three suspects walked into Willy's Seafood, displayed weapons and attempted to rob the business.

Green said the owner and a suspect exchanged gunfire and the suspects fled the scene.

Our crew, at the scene, did see one woman being taken away by an ambulance.

At this time we do not know the extent of her injuries.

Green said authorities are looking for a black Nissan.

We will continue to update this story as more information become available.

