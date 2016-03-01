Leap year babies celebrate rare birthday

If your birday was Monday, then it was extra special because as you know it only comes once every four years.

Three On Your Side reached out to Leap Year babies across the metro area Monday. Crystal Robinson doesn't shy away from being different, being born on a leap day, but says growing up it was hard.

"I was made fun of a lot because I was like oh I'm turning 5, and they were like no you're still 2 and that use to hurt my feelings because I didn't understand it. myself at that time," said Robinson.

Years later, and this educator now looks forward it it. She just returned from Vegas.

Baptist Hospital welcomed four leap day babies Monday. Ava James Lynch, born at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The hospital has had four babies born on this day the past two leap years.

"I think it's fun, I really do. We plan on celebrating her birthday on the 1st but every four years she will have a special little party," Emily Lynch, a new mother from Canton explained.

And that's exactly what Robinson does. She takes pride on being born on this day and hope others will too.

"Just have fun with it; take advantage that you get to chose the day," she said. You get to celebrate when the 29th come. Don't look at it as a bad or negative thing. Look at it like you're considered one of the special people."

