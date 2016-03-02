Water, infrastructure, appearance discussed during Mayor Yarber's town hall

It was a busy Tuesday night for Mayor Tony Yarber as he continued his "We are Jackson" listening tour.

Among the topics - Jackson's water and details about year two of the mayor's infrastructure plan.

Mayor Yarber says in order to fix Jackson's infrastructure problems it will take about 1.5 billion dollars, but he has set up a 20 year plan to get Jackson back on the right track.

"The city is probably in one of the most critical times that we've been in maybe in the last 30 to 40 years," explained Mayor Yarber.

Mayor Yarber's listening tour continued at Callaway High School Tuesday night. He stressed that Jackson's infrastructure problems can't be solved in 20 months.

"Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Hood building, on President Street, we'll be talking about the 1 percent sales tax presenting year 2 of that plan; 60 million dollars on low end that we are getting ready to start pushing out the streets and resurfacing so we want invite everyone to be apart of that so you can see how that process works," said Mayor Yarber.

Another topic Tuesday was the water. Jackson City Council members tabled a vote on a civil emergency, a resolution proposed by Councilman De'Keither Stamps.

"I believe people already in a degree of unrest and to calm those fears is proper testing," said Stamps.

Homes in Jackson will be tested every 6 months now. Mayor Yarber says customers should not be worried.

"What we don't want is to have people in the city concerned or any of our customers concerned that there is something wrong with the water supply," he said.

People were able to ask the mayor questions and get direct answers.

" I've seen so much trash on the streets; now mayor we can get that done. Let's send somebody out. We go from month, to month to month without having no one clean up this city," one resident stressed.

"We do these listening tours, we've been getting some of the best ideas from the community. Rolled it neighbors first; that was something that came out of a tour," said Mayor Yarber.

