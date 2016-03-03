Family of slain toddler seeks justice for his death

It's been nearly two years and there is still no justice for the family of a three year old, gunned down during a drive-by shooting. Tuesday would have been Armon Burton's 5th birthday, but sadly the family couldn't celebrate it with him.

"We couldn't have a party because he's gone we had to sing happy birthday to the sky and celebrate him through spirit and I don't think any family should have to go through that." Esha Henry-Ford, the victim's grandmother explained.

Jackson Police are still looking for the person or people who shot up a house at least 20 times on Queen Marie Lane back in May of 2014.

"I would like closure to this, to put our family at ease," said Henry-Ford. "He was a child also, no he was not kidnapped, he was snatched off this earth by somebody trying to play God and they took his life and it was senseless."

The past 21 months for Burton's family have been unimaginable. Initially, it was reported the shooting stemmed from an argument over a dog, but investigators believe the motive was much more serious.

"That child was not a target," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "We've not been able to confirm exactly who was in the residence was a target or if that residence itself was a target to begin with."

Burton's mother was at work at the time, and says she hasn't been the same ever since.

"It's only so much police can do," said Erica Bracey, Burton's mother. "Somebody got to speak out, somebody got to say something."

The family continues to search for answers and ask the public to help.

If you have any information that could help police solve this case, please call Jackson Police.

