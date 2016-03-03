Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary

Former President Bill Clinton made a few stops in Jackson Thursday on behalf of his wife Hillary’s campaign. The word had spread that he was going to be at Cups, a coffee shop in Fondren. The place was packed.

He appeared to be personable, shaking hands and taking pictures with folks. At one point some people even started chanting that they want him to be the "first man" in the White House.

He spoke about the opportunity for Hillary to expand on the work that he and others had started.

"I want to come here and ask for the vote," said former President Bill Clinton. "Both of us, we've got a lot of friends here and we got a lot of things in this area over the years. Ever since I worked with the state of Mississippi on the Lower Mississippi Delta Development Commission. That's 30 years ago. So, I've got a long history here and she does. And I think her program of letting us all grow together is really important. And I think that if the people of Mississippi stick with this, I think we'll have some things we can really talk about."

Clinton also visited Jackson State University before leaving town.

