Trump scheduled to speak in Madison Monday

We were the first to break the story Thursday morning that Donald Trump will be in Madison Monday.

Madison County Superintendent Ronnie McGehee confirmed Trump is scheduled to speak at Madison Central High School. The doors will open at 4 pm and the event will start at 7 pm. Mississippi Trump supporters think he'll fair well here.

"We like people who are plain spoken," noted Senator Lydia Chassoniol who is supporting Trump. "We speak our peace down here, if you will, and I think that's part of it. People might think he's being plain spoken."

This will be Trump's second trip to the Magnolia State. He visited the coast at the beginning of January.

"We don't typically get two visits," added Senator Joey Fillingane. "Not just the one prior to the election or right before the election but one earlier in the primary season. I think it really shows how much he values Mississippians and their votes."

Mississippians supporting Trump say they're enthusiastic about the latest poll numbers that show Trump leading the Republican primary race with 41 percent.

