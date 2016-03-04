Maternity photo shoot goes viral

Everyone deals with the loss of a loved one in their own way, well one Jackson woman organized a photo shoot to preserve her late ex-husband's memory.

Even though they divorced in 2015, they had since gotten back together and were working things out.

Nicole Bennett's ex-husband died just a few months before her due date, but she found a way to include him, her son and her soon to be daughter in her maternity photo shoot.

"Memories for the kids, that's all that matter at the end of the day," Bennett explained.

Nicole Bennett never wants her kids to forget their father. Her son Landen was only 4 when he died in prison, and she's expected to give birth to a baby girl London late March.

"Crushed because they blocked us from seeing him so it was hard at first," Bennett explained.

Instead of focusing on the negative, Bennett decided to do something different.



"We discussed the photo shoot prior to his death, being the fact out first son was born at 32 weeks, he was early so we didn't have that opportunity," she said.

She hired Sidney Conley, who digitally added her late ex-husband in all of the photos.

"Honestly I just wanted to make Nicole happy, I wanted her to look at the images and drop her jaw," Conley said.

Conley used adobe photo shop to edit images of Deonta in the pictures.

"I had to position Nicole in a correct angle, correct lighting because the sun was about to set. I had to put her in a certain position where it would make him fit into picture as well," said Conley

Bennett shared the photos on Facebook and they went viral...national news sites picked them up. Some sites have more than 100,000 shares.



"We just put it on Facebook we didn't think anything of it, you know. I expected maybe some likes from our friends but never did I expect it to go anywhere," Bennett said.



Bennett says while the national recognition is flattering, she's just happy to have a lifetime memory with her entire family.

He was like mom how did you put daddy in the pictures? And I was like well he's an angel now, so we had an angel added to our photos," she explained.

We asked Bennett when her daughter arrives will she do another photo shoot and she says that's a definitely a possibility.

