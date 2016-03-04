Preparations being made ahead of Donald Trump's Madison visit

Donald Trump will be in Madison on the eve of the Mississippi's Presidential Primary. We're asking questions about preps for the rally and who's footing the bill.

Trump supporters were busy Friday making calls to drum up support ahead of Tuesday's primary. But the candidate himself will be in Madison Monday night.



"We've been working on this locally for about the last two weeks," noted Mitch Tyner, chairman of Mississippi for Donald Trump Committee. "And talk about trying to keep something quiet till it's done..that was really hard."



But the word spread quickly about the new installment of a Making America Great Again rally.



"Our phones lit up," added Tyner. "There were literally thousands and thousands of tickets downloaded as soon as it was posted just on social media, on Facebook."



It's free for supporters to attend. They just need to download a ticket on the Eventbrite page. But we wanted to know who's paying for all these Big plans?

We've learned that the Madison County School District will be paid the facility usage fee of $9,250. That covers the use of the facilities, prep and clean up.

Security will be handled by secret service, Madison Police Department and the Highway Patrol. The campaign says it will reimburse them for those costs.



"We see just bits and pieces on the television," noted Tyner. "They have little clips that might be remarkable but that's all you get to see. And for him to be here and meet him in person is awesome."



Because the event lands during spring break, they aren't sure what to expect for turnout. The event starts at 7pm and doors will open at 4pm.

It will be held in the Madison Central High School auditorium unless the crowd calls for more space. It would then be moved to the football stadium.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.