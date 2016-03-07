Group holds prayer vigil on Fontaine Avenue

We are learning more about one of the victims in the Fontaine Avenue shootout. She is Janice Grayer, 51, and caught in the crossfire, not an intended target.

Monday afternoon, a group of people went back to the crime scene to pray for the neighborhood. Pastor Mike Kabia is from Washington D.C. and he came specifically this weekend to pray for Jackson. He had no idea it would be on such a deadly weekend.

"That's somebody's mother, and like you said somebody's grandmother that, they'll never be able to see again," said Pastor Kabia. "People need to learn how to talk difference versus resorting to guns. They get caught and they about to spend the rest of their life in prison over something stupid."

Kabia and others went to Fontaine Avenue to pray for the victims in that bloody shootout that claimed the life Grayer. They also prayed for the community and Jackson leaders.

"People need to understand that we're fighting unseen darkness. We can't fight this ourselves, we are going to have to fight this with the power of prayer," said Regina Anderson, a Jackson resident. "I'm a mom, I'm a sister a cousin, an aunt just like the lady was and it hurts so bad."

Grayer's daughter, Latoya Cavette was found dead in her apartment in 2009. The family is asking for privacy.

"This is an epidemic that's happening right now and it's going to continue to get worse if people don't step up," Kabia said.

Samuel Davis was the other homicide victim. Police believe he and other individuals were involved in a shootout when Grayer was hit. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.