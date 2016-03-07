Trump Madison rally draws more than 7,000

Donald Trump rallied the troops in Madison Monday evening. The gym was packed and the campaign estimated 7,000 folks were in the overflow area on the football field.

But here's the thing--he spoke nearly one and half hours ahead of schedule.

The event was scheduled to start at seven--with the doors opening at four. Instead, they let the public into the gym at three and Trump was on stage shortly after 5:30.

Trump discussed many of the positions he's been most criticized for. He mentioned his plan to build a wall and attacked the "Republican establishment".

Several times, he noted that he wasn't bought by special interest groups like the other candidates.

"There's nobody who has any control of me in the sense that I'm going to do what's right for you. You're the only people that have the control," said Trump.

Trump supporters arrived early for the event, some as early as 9 this morning.

Vendors sold Make America Great Again hats and shirts. Trump even pointed out that he liked seeing them in the audience.

Last week's polling showed Trump leading with Republican voters at 41%. He says he plans to keep winning more states and eventually make his way to the White House.

