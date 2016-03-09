Donald Trump wins Mississippi Republican primary

Donald Trump can add Mississippi to his list of primary wins. Ted Cruz finished in second with a tighter margin than polls had projected.

Trump supporters hosted a victory party Hilton on County Line Road in Jackson. The media wasn't allowed inside. We're told that's because it was meant for volunteers to have a relaxing night without any pressure.

But the chairman for the Mississippi for Donald Trump Committee did talk about the victory and responded to some Republicans now saying they wouldn't support Trump as the nominee.



"I don't think there's a single Republican out there that wants to say that they're going to vote for a Democrat come the general election," said Mitch Tyner. "So, that's not our concern right now. Our concern is to win this nomination and then we're going to take it all the way to the White House."



The Mississippi Republican Party chairman noted earlier in the day that no matter who the nominee ends up being, the party will need to rally around them for November.



"I feel like that it's easy right now to find things wrong with the debate and the discourse," noted chairman Joe Nosef. "And certainly we'd all rather it be more civil than it is. But I think that's something you always go through."

