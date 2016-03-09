Hillary Clinton supporters celebrate primary win at Hal and Mals

Tuesday night was a big night for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Mississippi. Thirty-six delegates were up for grabs from this state and folks celebrated her in droves at Hal and Mals in downtown Jackson.

Dozens of Hilary Clinton supporters cheered as they watched the results come in. They were asked why they wanted Clinton to be the Democratic presidential candidate and they said because of her experience and they primarily liked her views on issues like education, minimum wage, and infrastructure.

Many local and state officials have endorsed her including Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson.

"She's been the adult in the debate," said Thompson. "She's through and well versed on the issues; education, health care jobs, those things that matter to Mississippians and this country."

"Today is national woman's day and so what a great gift to have a woman basically breaking barriers on this occasion today," said Rosalind Rawls, State Coordinator Lead for the Hillary Clinton Campaign "The issues of women are very, very dear to my heart and I have a great understanding of that and when I look at her platform it is definitely in alignment to make sure that women are treated fairly."

"I think between now and November is probably one of the exciting times that we're going to see in political history," said Allan Cole of Jackson. "Given the candidates and their personalities."

Clinton is currently leading Bernie Sanders in total delegates. Next week's Florida primary will be major.

